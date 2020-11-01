Chicago weekend violence leaves 24 shot, 2 fatally across city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7493037" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Business owners in downtown Chicago are on edge as the end of the contentious election approaches.

Chicago police announced six arrests Friday evening for the latest in an explosion of paintball attacks and shootings around the city.

CHICAGO -- There were 24 people shot, two fatally as of early Sunday morning in Chicago weekend violence.A 30-year-old woman was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.The woman was at a gas station about 10:30 p.m. in the 7800-block of South State Street when two men approached and attempted to rob her at gunpoint, Chicago police said.There was a struggle and one man fired shots, striking the woman in the abdomen and right hand, police said.She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.About 2:50 a.m., the pair, 19 and 27, were riding in a vehicle when they heard shots in the 2400-block of South Blue Island Avenue, and felt a pain, Chicago police said.The 19-year-old was struck in the right arm and the older person in the right arm, police said. They were both dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.Area Four detectives are investigating.A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot Saturday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.About 12:50 a.m., he was sitting in a parked car in the 3800-block of West Augusta Boulevard, when two males approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.He was struck in the back and brought to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating.Chicago police said three people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Friday night in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.The shooting happened in a home in the 11600-block of South Vincennes Avenue after a gathering, police said.Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene about 9:15 p.m. A 28-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back. A 30-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds to the body. A 16-year-old boy was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, police said.Further details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.A large police presence was apparent around the scene of the shooting Friday night.No further information about the victims has been released.It was not known if anyone is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.A teenage boy was grazed in a shooting Friday after an argument in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.The boy, 16, got into an argument with a person he knew about 8:05 p.m. in the 4900-block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said. The person pulled out a gun and opened fire, grazing the boy on the shoulder.The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.