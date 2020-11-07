Chicago gun violence up as weekend violence leaves 15 shot, 2 fatally across city

CHICAGO -- There were 15 people shot, two fatally as of Saturday afternoon in Chicago weekend violence.
The latest fatal shooting left one man dead and another injured early Saturday in South Shore.
They were found with gunshot wounds about 3:15 a.m. in the 21000-block of East 72nd Place, according to Chicago police. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One man was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at the hospital. His age and identity were not immediately known. The other man, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to each leg and was listed in good condition.
Less than two hours before that, two other men were shot, one of them fatally, in Austin on the West Side.
They were outside with a group at 1:36 a.m. in the 5900-block of West Huron Street when someone fired shots, police said. A 28-year-old was hit in his head and torso while the other man, 21, was shot in the chest. Both were driven to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The older man died at the hospital, while the younger man was in fair condition.
The latest nonfatal attack left a 19-year-old man wounded early Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
He was standing outside about 3:05 a.m. in the 2700-block of South Trumbull Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He then saw two men running down the street. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
About 10 minutes before that, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Austin.
The 22-year-old was shot in the head about 2:55 a.m. while standing outside in the 5400-block of West Cortez Street, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital.
A man was seen running from the scene and placed into custody in the 1100-block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police. Officers recovered a weapon from him and he is being questioned by Area Four detectives.
Just over an hour earlier, a man was injured in an exchange of gunfire in the Loop.
The 33-year-old got into an argument with another man about 1:45 a.m. inside a building in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The argument turned physical, and after getting out of a building elevator, the two men shot at each other. The 33-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The other man fled the scene and it is unknown if he was shot. A weapon was recovered from the wounded man and charges may be pending.
The weekend's first shooting left a 16-year-old boy injured in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
The boy was shot in the foot about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 900-block of North Harding Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
At least six other people were injured in shootings throughout the city since 5 p.m. Friday.
A week earlier, 29 people were shot in Chicago, four of them fatally, over Halloween weekend.
Shootings and murders have risen over 50% in 2020 compared with the same period last year.
Meanwhile, 67 Chicago police officers have been shot at - 10 of them struck by bullets - so far this year. That's nearly a four-fold increase from last year when 17 officers were shot at, two of them struck by gunfire.
These are some of the new crime statistics released Sunday by the Chicago Police Department, showing trends through the end of October.
Despite skyrocketing gun violence against citizens and police, CPD said other crimes have decreased in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the city.
Overall crime fell 7% during the first 10 months of 2020 compared with the same time last year, the department said.
The largest reduction in crime was theft, which fell 27% from last year, the department said. Reports of burglary also fell 6% this year compared with 2019. Month-to-month, burglary fell 27% in October 2020 compared with October 2019. The department also says it's seeing 20-year lows in burglary, robbery, theft and overall crime.
October also marked a downward trend in shootings this year, with the lowest number of shootings in the past six months, since April.
The CPD says some of the falling crime is due to illegal guns removed from the streets. This year, officers have recovered 9,100 guns and made more than 4,900 gun arrests - up 24% from 2019, the department said.
"I want to thank everyone who called 9-1-1 upon witnessing something suspicious," Supt. David Brown said in a statement. "Chicagoans are truly our eyes and ears when it comes to violence reduction."
The 11th police district - covering much of Lawndale, West Garfield Park and Austin - led the city with 1,100 guns recovered. That district was followed by the 7th and 6th districts in Englewood and Gresham.
In spite of the guns recovered, murders are higher this year than they were in 2016 - Chicago's most violent year in recent memory.
There have been 655 murders this year through Oct. 31, while the city had 431 during the same period in 2019 - a 51% increase. For comparison, the murder count was 612 by Oct. 25, 2016.
At least 3,465 people were shot in Chicago through Oct. 31 this year, a 56% increase from 2019, which had 2,221 shooting victims during the same period.
The contrast in crime numbers - rising shootings but falling in other areas - comes amid two waves of downtown looting and a COVID-19 pandemic that's made it's way through the department's ranks. About 1,100 CPD members have tested positive for the virus, although nearly, 1,000 have already returned to work.
The new crime statistics also come ahead of a Nov. 3 election that has the city bracing for possible civil unrest.
The CPD spent much of October doing exercises in preparation for election week, the department said. The CPD has canceled days-off and will deploy additional personnel to protect the central business district.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Chicago gun violence up as weekend violence leaves 15 shot, 2 fatally across city
Gun violence still up 50% through end of October as other crime falls in city
CHICAGO SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News