Teen shot during fight in South Loop Portillo's drive-thru

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot Friday night during a fight outside the Portillo's restaurant in the South Loop.The 16-year-old was in a vehicle in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500-block of West Taylor Street when he got into an altercation with someone in a black Jeep behind him who honked his horn at him, according to Chicago police.A police source said the incident happened in the drive-thru of Portillo's, 520 W. Taylor.They got out of their cars and started to fight before the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg, police said.The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.