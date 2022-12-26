Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 2 fatally, in holiday weekend gun violence across city

Chicago police said a 21-year-old man was killed after a shooting and crash Sunday night in the East Beverly neighborhood.

CHICAGO -- At least 11 people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago gun violence over Christmas weekend.

Sunday

A driver was fatally shot and crashed into a car Sunday night on the Far South Side.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was traveling about 10:30 p.m. in the 10400-block of South Prospect Avenue when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

He continued to drive, then crashed into a vehicle nearby, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests were reported.

A man was found shot to death Sunday night in a North Lawndale home.

Chicago police performing a wellness check in the 7200-block of South San Francisco Avenue discovered the man with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 p.m.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Saturday

A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said.

Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900-block of South Halsted Street when they saw a gunman get out of a car and fire shots at an SUV, striking two occupants - a 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man, Chicago police said.

The boy and the man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who did not release their conditions.

After seeing the shooting, an officer fired at the gunman and two others inside the car the shooter had exited, police said. The gunman and the people inside the car fled and the car was later found unoccupied.

A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer's use of force and the officer who discharged the weapon will be placed on administrative leave for 30 days.

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect who tried to steal their vehicle early Saturday on the Near West Side, according to police.

The officer was outside their vehicle about 2:05 a.m. in the 1500-block of West Roosevelt Road when someone got in it and tried to drive away, Chicago police said.

After hitting a fire hydrant, the suspect got out of the vehicle and a shootout ensued, police said.

No injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody.

A weapon was recovered and charges were pending.

Friday

A 10-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in a Chicago Lawn home Friday evening.

The girl was in the home in the 6500-block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

A family member drove her to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

Last weekend, there were 13 people wounded, including two teenagers, in weekend shootings across Chicago.

