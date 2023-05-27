Chicago shootings: 14 shot, 3 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 14 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this Memorial Day weekend.

In the latest deadly shooting, two people were shot, one fatally, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The two people, a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, were standing on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street just before 3 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Less than hour earlier, a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Lakeview, according to police. The man was found on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West Surf Street around 2:15 a.m., police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

At around 12:50 a.m., police say a man, 33, was found shot to death in Auburn Gresham. He was found on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

A 16 year old female was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was transported by thee CFD to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with a gsw to the right side. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings a 16-year-old girl was shot while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. It happened early Saturday morning around 1:11 a.m. in the 3000 blk. of W. Jackson. The teen was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her right side. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another teen was shot in his Jeffrey Manor home after opening the front door Friday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue, police said. The 17-year-old male victim was still inside the home when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. No other information was immediately available.

ABC7 contributed to this report.