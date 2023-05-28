Chicago shootings: 34 shot, 8 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 34 people have been shot, eight fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this Memorial Day weekend.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a West Garfield Park shooting early Sunday, police said.

The 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car in the 4100-block of West Taylor Street around 2:09 a.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was in critical condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the side.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Three men were shot early Sunday morning on Chicago's North Side, CPD said.

The men were walking on the sidewalk in the 600-block of West Barry Avenue in the city's Lakeview neighborhood about 12:50 a.m. when shots were fired, Chicago police said. The three were outside the Mariano's at Broadway and Barry when the shooting took place, according to CPD.

Chicago fire crews took one of the men to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, with gunshot wounds to the back and chest. A 22-year-old man also was taken to Masonic in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 32-year-old taken to Masonic was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

No one was in custody later Sunday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

A man was fatally shot in Washington Heights early Sunday, police said.

The man, 20, was in the 1000-block of West 105th Street when two men approached and at least one of them fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The victim was struck in the head and legs, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

A man has died after being shot in Woodlawn Saturday night, police said.

The man, 26, was leaving a gas station in the 500-block of East 67th Street around 10:55 p.m. when someone in a white SUV fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound during a shooting Saturday night in Englewood.

Just before 10 p.m, the teen was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7000-block of South Ada Street when the shots were fired, Chicago police said.

She suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was treated at the scene, but declined to be taken to a hospital, police said.

No one was in custody.

Three men were wounded in an Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting several hours after a man was fatally shot in the same South Side neighborhood.

Just before noon, the men were in the 7900-block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 55, was shot in the back and another, 34, in the arm, police said. They went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The third man, 26, was hit in the shoulder and went to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, authorities said.

Hours earlier, a man was found shot to death less than a mile away in the 7800-block of South Seeley Avenue.

No one was in custody for either attack.

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. It happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, thought to be between 25-30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital. Area detectives were investigating.

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:20 a.m., Johnathan Salgado, 22, was standing on the sidewalk in the 2400-block of South Homan Avenue when he was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, two people were shot, one fatally, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 2300-block of West 18th Street just before 3 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Less than hour earlier, a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Lakeview, according to police. The man was found on a sidewalk in the 500-block of West Surf Street around 2:15 a.m., police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

At around 12:50 a.m., police say a man, 33, was found shot to death in Auburn Gresham. He was found on a sidewalk in the 7800-block of South Seeley Avenue according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, a 16-year-old girl was shot while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. It happened early Saturday morning around 1:11 a.m. in the 3000 blk. of W. Jackson. The teen was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her right side. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another teen was shot in a Jeffrey Manor home after opening the front door Friday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 9700-block of South Merrill Avenue, police said. The 17-year-old male victim was still inside the home when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. No other information was immediately available.

A Michigan police officer is in custody after a gun went off in a River North hotel room on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The off-duty officer, a 23-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area, was inside a hotel room with another man, 25, in 300-block of North Dearborn Street at about 3:10 p.m. Police said the younger man was handling a gun when it went off, striking himself and the older man. The off-duty officer, shot in the hand, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. The other man, shot in the stomach, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. The officer is in custody and charges are pending. Police found two guns on the scene, and Area Three detectives are investigating. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, police said.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.