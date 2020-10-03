Chicago violence: 14 shot, 2 fatally in weekend shootings

One of the latest weekend shooting put two teens in the hospital.
SATURDAY
Two teenage boys were wounded by gunfire Saturday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.
They were in a southbound vehicle about 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of South California Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, according to Chicago police.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while a 16-year-old was grazed on his right arm, police said. They were driven to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where both were in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A 34-year-old man was seriously wounded Saturday in a drive-by in Burnside on the South Side.
About 6:45 a.m. he was walking down the street when a car with two males inside cut him off in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said. The passenger of the vehicle tilted his seat back and the driver fired shots at him.
He was struck in the left shoulder, the right foot, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. His condition has been stabilized.
Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.
A man was hurt in a shooting Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 3:22 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a vehicle, Chicago police said.
The man was hit in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
One person was arrested after a man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday in Austin on the West Side.
The 44-year-old was arguing with someone he knows about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street when the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
The man was hit in the face and neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
A man was also injured in a shooting Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
The 18-year-old was standing in a backyard with a group of people about 1:55 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 63rd Place when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was hit in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
FRIDAY
A shooting Friday afternoon left a man dead and a teenage girl wounded in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.
Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the pair about 5:45 p.m. as they stood outside in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man, 35, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
The girl, 14, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, police said. She was in good condition.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Chicaog police also held a gun turn-in event Saturday to encourage people to get guns off the streets.
The event was held at the People's Church of the Harvest from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those who turned in a gun received $100, according to a police tweet.
“Don’t Kill A Dream - Save A Life” - Turn in a gun and receive $100. CPD is hosting a gun turn-in at the People’s Church of the Harvest. Ends at 2pm today. Over 100 guns have been turned. Help us make Chicago a safer place to live! #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/xLGY8B8tu0— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 3, 2020
Officials said they had over 100 guns turned in.
Last week 32 people were shot and seven killed in Chicago weekend violence, including two stabbing victims. A 5-year-old girl is among the stabbing victims. Police say her mother has been accused and charged in the girl's death.
The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this article.