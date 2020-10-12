chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in Kenwood home injures 3

CHICAGO -- Three men were injured in a shooting Monday in Kenwood on the South Side.

Several people were inside a home about 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard when someone opened fire after an argument, according to Chicago police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the hand and forearm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A third man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and declined medical treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagokenwoodchicago shootingchicago violencechicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
50 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
50 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Woman shot in head after confrontation on Lake Shore Drive: police
Families of West Garfield Park shooting victims call for assault weapons ban
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite pandemic: WATCH LIVE
Italian-American group to hold Columbus Day rally
ISP releases dashcam video after Harvey traffic stop turns into deadly shooting
50 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Firefighter injured in Humboldt Park extra-alarm blaze
Northbrook COVID-19 deaths scoreboard sign vandalized
NB I-57 closed after fatal crash near Sibley
Show More
Woman shot in head after confrontation on Lake Shore Drive: police
Runners create unique routes for virtual Chicago Marathon
Chicago Weather: Showers, some thunderstorms Monday
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
St. Charles man charged in fatal hit-and-run of Chicago woman, 88, in wheelchair
More TOP STORIES News