Chicago shooting in Kenwood home injures 3

CHICAGO -- Three men were injured in a shooting Monday in Kenwood on the South Side.Several people were inside a home about 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard when someone opened fire after an argument, according to Chicago police.A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the hand and forearm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.A third man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and declined medical treatment, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.