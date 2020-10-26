Chicago violence: 19 shot, 5 fatally in weekend shootings

SUNDAY
A man was found shot to death Sunday on the West Side, police said.
About 7:30 p.m., the 25-year-old was found under train tracks in the 1900-block of South St. Louis Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.
No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
Two people were shot Sunday at a home in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 3:35 a.m. found a 21-year-old woman lying next to the entrance of a home in the 3200-block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said. The woman had been shot multiple times and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition
A 27-year-old man showed up to the hospital later with a gunshot wound to his thigh, saying he had been shot at the same location, police said. He was in good condition and refused to answer any more questions about the shooting.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
SATURDAY
Officers responded about 11:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 87th Street and found a male with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower back, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center. His condition was not immediately known.
Later, another male showed up at Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police said. His condition was stabilized.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
He was sitting in a car about 4:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The 32-year-old was struck in the back of the head and multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A 3-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in the wrist Saturday on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.
The incident happened in the 1300-block of E 89th Street in Calumet Heights just after 3 p.m., police said.
Witnesses at the scene told police they heard a gunshot while inside the residence and discovered the girl has been shot, officials said.
The young girl was transferred to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition, officials said.
A weapon was recovered on the scene and Area Two Detectives are investigating.
Police did not provide any further information regarding the shooting at this time.
FRIDAY
One man was wounded late Friday night in Montclare on the Northwest Side.
About 11:45 p.m., the 34-year-old man was getting into his car, parked in another resident's driveway in the 2700 block of North Newland Avenue, when the resident approached him and shot him once in the stomach after arguing, police said. The 34-year-old man was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition, police said. The resident was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene.
Another man was shot late Friday in Austin on the West Side.
The man, 33, was standing by his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark vehicle opened fire, striking him in the finger and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
The weekend's first reported shooting left a man wounded in South Chicago.
About 7:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a home in the 7900 block of South Saginaw Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the ear and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Last weekend Chicago police reported 36 people shot, seven fatally, including a 15-year-old boy. One victim was also fatally stabbed.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)