Chicago shootings: 29 shot, 4, fatally in Halloween weekend violence

Homicides

3 women wounded in Englewood shooting

2 teens wounded in separate shootings

Other nonfatal attacks

Shootings, murders rise in 2020

CHICAGO -- Twenty-nine people were shot, four of them fatally, across Chicago over Halloween weekend, including two men fatally wounded on the South Side.In other attacks, three women were shot and wounded early Sunday in Englewood after a man opened fire inside a home during a fight. Two boys under 18 years old were also injured in separate shootings.The weekend saw more shootings - but was less deadly - than last weekend, when 23 people were shot, seven of them fatally, between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Three of the four fatal shootings happened within 90 minutes Saturday evening, the latest homicide leaving a man dead in the South Shore neighborhood.About 8:25 p.m., two people walked up and fired shots at the man as he stepped out of a home in the 2200-block of East 68th Street, Chicago police said. The man, 32, was struck multiple times in his body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Minutes earlier, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side.The man was shot in the "flank area" about 8:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said. He died about an hour later at Mount Sinai Hospital.Earlier Saturday evening, a man was killed in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.Kenneth Burks, 56, was in a vehicle about 7:05 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled up next to him in the 3300-block of West Huron Street and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Burks was struck in the head and arm, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.On Friday night, a man was killed and three others injured in a drug-related shooting in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. when someone entered a home in the 11600-block of South Vincennes Avenue and opened fire, according to police.James Patterson, 32, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. The wounded included a 16-year-old boy shot in the legs and a 28-year-old man shot in the torso and back, police said. They were both in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The fourth victim, a 30-year-old man, was in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings.In nonfatal attacks, three women were shot early Sunday when a man opened fire inside an Englewood home. A group was inside a home about 2:35 a.m. in the 6900-block of South Eggleston Avenue when a fight broke out and a man began firing shots, striking three women, police said.A 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right thigh and another was struck in the right leg, police said. Both were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A third woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.About 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The boy was sitting in a parked car in the 3800-block of West Augusta Boulevard when two males approached and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and brought to Stroger Hospital for treatment.Friday evening, another teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights. The boy, 16, got into an argument with a person he knew about 8:05 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. The person pulled out a gun and opened fire, grazing the boy on the shoulder. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.About 4:50 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Park Manor when she heard gunshots and felt a pain, police said. She was struck in the right knee and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Minutes earlier in the Heart of Chicago, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the lower back about 4:15 a.m. Sunday while riding in a vehicle in the 2200-block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The vehicle's driver brought her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was stabilized.Saturday night, a 30-year-old woman was shot during an attempted robbery in Chatham on the South Side. The woman was at a gas station about 10:30 p.m. in the 7800-block of South State Street when two men approached and attempted to rob her at gunpoint, police said. There was a struggle and one man fired shots, striking the woman in the abdomen and right hand, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.About 2:50 a.m. Saturday, two men were wounded in a shooting earlier Saturday in the Heart of Chicago. The pair, 19 and 27, were riding in a vehicle when they heard shots in the 2400-block of South Blue Island Avenue, and felt a pain, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in the right arm and the 27-year-old in the left arm, police said. They were both dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.The weekend's first reported shooting left a man wounded in West Englewood on the South Side. About 6:35 p.m. Friday, the 19-year-old was leaving a home in the 7100-block of South Paulina Street when someone in a vehicle drove by and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the leg and both arms and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.Citywide shootings left 11 more people injured between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Shootings and murders have risen over 50% in 2020 compared with the same period last year.Meanwhile, 67 Chicago police officers have been shot at - 10 of them struck by bullets - so far this year. That's nearly a four-fold increase from last year when 17 officers were shot at, two of them struck by gunfire.These are some of the new crime statistics released Sunday by the Chicago Police Department, showing trends through the end of October.Despite skyrocketing gun violence against citizens and police, CPD said other crimes have decreased in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the city.Overall crime fell 7% during the first 10 months of 2020 compared with the same time last year, the department said.The largest reduction in crime was theft, which fell 27% from last year, the department said. Reports of burglary also fell 6% this year compared with 2019. Month-to-month, burglary fell 27% in October 2020 compared with October 2019. The department also says it's seeing 20-year lows in burglary, robbery, theft and overall crime.October also marked a downward trend in shootings this year, with the lowest number of shootings in the past six months, since April.