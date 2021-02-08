Chicago weekend gun violence 23 shot, 2 fatally

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and at least 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.In the latest fatal shooting, a 30-year-old man was killed at his home in South Shore.Officers found the man laying face down with multiple gunshot wounds about 11:10 p.m. in the doorway of his home in the 7700-block of South Yates Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.Neighbors told officers they heard people arguing before shots were fired, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not identified the man.Friday evening, a 42-year-old man was shot to death while trying to break up a fight in Austin on the West Side.The man was attempting to break up a fight between two males about 9:10 p.m. in the 1600-block of North Cicero Avenue when one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the man in the back and leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office identified the man as Kenny Winters, a resident of Brighton Park.In non-fatal attacks, a 34-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.He was riding in a vehicle about 4:35 a.m. in the 800-block of North Laramie Avenue when someone exited a parked dark blue SUV and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the chest and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition.A man and a woman were shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.The man, 61, and woman, 46, were sitting inside a parked vehicle about 3:55 a.m. in the 5600-block of South Shields Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired shots, police said.The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the man was struck in the back, police said. They were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where both were listed in fair condition, police said.About 10 minutes earlier, another man and woman were shot in McKinley Park on the South Side.They were being followed by a dark-colored SUV about 3:45 a.m. in the 2000-block of West Pershing Road when the SUV rear-ended their vehicle and caused them to crash into a pole, police said.The 30-year-old woman, who was driving, was shot when she exited the vehicle to tell the driver of the SUV they were not gang members, police said. The driver of the SUV struck her in the face, shoulder, arm and chest, and she was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.The gunman then fired shots into their vehicle and struck the man, 41, in the arm, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Two other people inside the vehicle were not injured.Earlier Saturday morning, two men were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.The men, 31 and 41, were standing outside about 1:25 a.m. in the 7000-block of South May Street when someone exited a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots, police said. The 31-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, while the other man was struck in the groin and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.Just after midnight Saturday, a 29-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting in Little Village.He was driving about 12:30 a.m. in the 3300-block of West Cermak Road when someone inside a passing white-colored SUV fired shots, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.At least 13 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 21 people were shot, five fatally, across Chicago.