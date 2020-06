'There should be outrage:' After 78 shot in Chicago over weekend, community leaders call for action

EMBED >More News Videos Two teens were killed in a shooting on the South Side Saturday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a violence weekend across Chicago that saw 78 people shot, 11 fatally, including several children, community leaders are calling for action.Groups gathered to pray for the victims Monday night. Just Monday, a 3-year-old was grazed in the back by a bullet while sitting on a porch with her mother in the 6500-block of Claremont Avenue."There should be outrage," said Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina. "The same outrage there was when a police officer kills should be the same outrage we have today. When Black lives are taken by whoever they are taken by, there should be outrage."Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says the violence relates to gangs, guns and drugs.The violence has not stopped. Late Monday night a 16-year-old boy was shot and hurt in Englewood at around 10:20 when police say someone approached him and opened fire. He is expected to survive. Two women were gunned down near 86th and Wood . The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, police said.Among those grieving is the family of Jasean Francis. The 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, along with his friend 16-year-old Charles Riley. The high schoolers at Hyde Park Academy were helping to celebrate a third classmate's birthday."He was a kid who called his dad to ask can I go celebrate my friend's birthday. He was a kid whose mom dropped him off at the birthday celebration. He was a kid who went the arcade," said LaTonya Pettite, the victim's aunt."They just came from the arcade," his sister said. "They just came from the arcade and just wanted snacks. Snacks. "Police said they encountered a man at a gas station convenience store seen walking with a heavy limp. The suspect followed them back from the store as they cut through the nearby alley, opening fire for no apparent reason. Investigators are still looking for the suspect, but said they've received several important leads."We did receive what I believe is some very good, active information which pointed us in the right direction," Chicago Police Chief Brendan Deenihan said.Police said they did not want to say anything more at this point, but said they certainly believe they have a good lead on who pulled the trigger. An arrest however does not appear to have been made just yet.The youngest of those killed this weekend was 3-year-old Mekhi James. The little boy had just gotten a haircut with his stepdad in the 600-block of North Central Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday when police said a vehicle pulled up next to them in traffic on the West Side and someone started shooting from inside.James died an hour later. Faith leaders are now offering close to $10,000 to find his killer.Not far away at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000-block of North LeClaire Avenue in Austin, 13-year-old Amaria Jones was watching TV when a stray bullet blew inside, hitting her in the neck, proving fatal, police said.In the South Shore neighborhood, police said two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, asked their mother for the OK to go down the block and buy candy. They never made it home.Police shared surveillance video of who they believe killed those two boys in the 7900-block of South Luella Avenue. The person was visibly limping.Police said all of the children were killed senselessly."These kids are not criminals," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "They are not gang members. They have nothing to do with the ongoing disputes out there and they just get gunned down for no reason at all.""These individuals that are discharging these weapons don't have a clue what they are sending these families through," said community activist Andrew Holmes.Early Sunday, a man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park.The men were arguing with a group about 12:04 a.m. in the 2600-block of West Potomac Avenue when they were shot, authorities said. Alexis Perez, 41, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other men, 23 and 21, both went to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The older man was shot in the knee and hip while the younger man was shot in both legs. A fourth man, 34, was shot in his legs and arms. He was treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital.Sunday evening, a shooting left one man dead and another wounded Sunday evening in Humboldt Park.They were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 800-block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. A 22-year-old man was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.A 34-year-old man was hit in the arm and abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.Ten minutes earlier, a man was shot to death in West Rogers Park on the North Side.The man was walking about 7:20 p.m. in the 620- block of North Troy Street when someone approached and shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in another attack Saturday evening in Austin.Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 7:46 p.m. in the 200-block of North Central Avenue found the two men on the sidewalk, police said. A 27-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 32, was hit in the left foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition.Less than an hour before that, a man was fatally shot and another was injured in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.The men, 23 and 24, were outside about 7 p.m. in the 1900-block of North Western Avenue when a group of males approached them yelling gang slogans, according to police. The group asked what gang the men were with, and a fight ensued. During the altercation, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots.The 23-year-old man was struck in the neck and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The 24-year-old was hit in the arm and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.Another man was killed Friday night in Garfield Park on the West Side.Almos Collum, 33, was driving about 10:25 p.m. in the 4100-block of West Congress Parkway when a black SUV approached and someone inside fired into his vehicle, authorities said. He was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 10:49 p.m. He lived in Austin.The weekend's earliest homicide happened less than an hour earlier blocks away in Austin.Three men were outside about 9:52 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle unleashed gunfire, police said.Johnny Teajue, 33, was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the medical examiner's office. He lived in Washington Park.A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and is in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. A 43-year-old man who was shot in the lower back took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.In nonfatal shootings, a 12-year-old girl was grazed in a shooting that also wounded a man in Burnside.The girl was outside with a group of people about 9:50 p.m. on East 90th Place when someone in a black vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.The girl was grazed on the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were in good condition.A teenage boy was shot early Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.The 17-year-old was in a vehicle with three other people at 12:36 a.m. on West Hirsch Street when someone walked up and started shooting, according to police. The vehicle took off and hit several parked cars. The four occupants got out, at which point the suspect shot the teen in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.Another teen boy was grazed by a bullet early Saturday in Little Italy.The 17-year-old was driving about 12:45 a.m. on South Loomis Street when someone in a gold sedan fired shots, police said. He was grazed in the ribcage and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.A few minutes later, a 64-year-old woman was shot inside her home in Humboldt Park on the West Side.She was inside at 12:49 a.m. in the 1000-block of North Lawndale Avenue when bullets came through her window, according to police. The woman was hit in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in fair condition. She did not appear to be the shooter's intended target.The weekend's earliest instance of gun violence wounded a 35-year-old woman Friday evening in South Shore.She was with a group of people about 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Phillips Avenue when a light-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was shot in the arm, and her condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.Last weekend's gun violence killed two people and wounded 31 others across the city.