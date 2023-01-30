Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

A toddler and man were injured in a Back of the Yards shooting in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and 13 others, including a 3-year-old boy, were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

Two people were shot to death Friday afternoon inside a Calumet Heights home. A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the residence after officers arrived to investigate a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found a woman, 47, with a gunshot wound to the head and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Further information was not known. Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

In nonfatal shootings, a toddler and a man were shot early Saturday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5400 block of South Damen Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. A 52-year-old man was parking his vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat when someone inside a light green SUV fired shots. The man, who suffered a graze wound on his left side, drove to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. The child, who was grazed in the left shoulder, is also in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 100-block of West 27th Street when someone in a grey sedan fire shots at him about 1:40 a.m., according to police. He was shot in the left hand and was later taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in a shootout when a man found someone trying to break into his vehicle Saturday afternoon in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 12:40 p.m., a man, 46, was walking toward his parked vehicle in the 7600-block of South Cicero Avenue when he noticed someone trying to break in, police said. A shootout ensued between the man, who has a concealed carry and FOID license, and the suspect, police said. The suspect then entered a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the right hand and left thigh, officials said. He was listed in fair condition. One suspect was taken to an area hospital with a graze wound to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, seven fatally, in shootings across the city, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)