Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 4 killed in violence over 4th of July holiday weekend, police say

A man was fatally shot while riding inside a vehicle early Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. About 3 a.m., the man, 35, was in the passenger seat as a female driver was traveling in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The driver then drove about two and a half miles to the 5600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, where she called police, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody. The man is the fifth person killed in Brighton Park so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, three people were killed in the community in the same period.
About 30 minutes later, a man was shot during an argument after a traffic accident early Sunday in Rosemoor on the Far South Side. The accident occurred in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:20 a.m. when the driver of one vehicle struck the man's vehicle, Chicago police said. The man, 45, left his car to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle when an argument between the two began, police said. The driver from the striking vehicle then opened fire, striking the man in the neck, officials said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.
Minutes later, a man was grazed by a bullet early Sunday less than half a mile from the scene of a fatal shooting that left a woman killed and two others wounded days earlier in Chinatown. The man, 18, was standing outside in the 2300 block of South Archer Avenue about 3:30 a.m. when he heard several people arguing nearby followed by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a graze wound to the head, officials said. He was listed in good condition. No one was in custody.
Hours earlier, a 17-year-old girl was among two people shot and wounded early Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side. The teen and a woman were standing outside in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue about 12:45 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. The girl was struck once in the arm, and the 42-year-old woman was shot in the foot, officials said. They went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were both listed in fair condition. A witness told officers the shooter may have been traveling in a car, authorities said. No one was in custody.
SATURDAY
A man was shot to death early Saturday in South Chicago on the Far South Side. The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said. No one was in custody.
A 90-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday morning in North Lawndale. The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police. Detectives were speaking to a person of interest. Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting.
Hours later, two people were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in South Austin on the West Side. A man, 33, was standing in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was listed in serious condition. A 25-year-old woman was in a car when she was also shot in the leg, police said. She went to West Suburban Hospital and was in good condition. No one was in custody.
FRIDAY
A woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shooting in Chinatown. A man and another gunman were shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Friday when gunfire struck the man and two other women, police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries, officials said. A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern, where he was in critical condition, authorities said.
Four people were wounded in West Garfield Park Friday night. Just after 9 p.m., a male walking down the 3800 block of West Monroe Street opened fire, striking multiple people, according to the police. A man, about 25 years old, was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A woman in her 20s was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. Another woman, 36, and a man, 41, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The pair were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Last weekend, 24 people were shot, five fatally.
