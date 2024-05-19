Chicago shootings: At least 35 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The shooting happened in the 700-block of Albany Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 35 people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Two teenage boys and a man were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood Friday evening.

They were standing near the sidewalk around 7:30 p.m. in the 5500-block of West Quincy Street when a black Kia drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the ankle while another teen boy, 15, was shot in the buttocks. A man, 18, suffered a graze wound to the back.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital and were in good condition, police said. No arrests were made.

On Saturday night, a girl was accidentally shot by a family member on the city's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:18 p.m. on in the 6800-block of South Wabash Avenue, in Greater Grand Crossing, police said.

The girl, 9, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. No further information was immediately available.

About an hour later, six men were shot on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 700-block of South Albany Avenue around 10 p.m..

The men were on the street when multiple suspects opened fire, police said.

A 23-year-old, shot in his back and face, is in critical condition.

A 21-year-old, shot in his right cheek, was dropped off at the hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old, shot once in his back and twice in his left ankle, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Three other men, 39, 33 and 38 years old, were shot in their legs and are expected to be OK.

No one is in custody. CPD detectives are investigating.

Three people were found shot in a backyard on the city's Southwest Side about an hour later, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Elsdon neighborhood's 3700-block of West 56th Street at about 11 p.m.

Two men, 18 and 19 years old, suffered gunshot wounds to their abdomens and were transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said another man, 23 years old, was shot in his buttocks, thigh and leg. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A witness told officers that someone got into an argument with one of the victims before opening fire and fleeing the scene through an alley.

No one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Another triple shooting happened just 30 minutes later, police said.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument on the sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood's 500-block of North Leamington Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Two people took out guns, and one fired shots, police said.

Police said a 44-year-old man dropped a handgun after he suffered a gunshot wound to his eye. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back and three more to his arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said a 27-year-old woman later walked into Loretto Hospital with a graze wound to her cheek. She was listed in good condition before being treated and released.

Officers found a handgun on the scene. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 29 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.