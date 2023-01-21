Chicago shootings: At least 8 shot, 2 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least eight people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Cragin neighborhood's 5300 block of West Altgeld Street just after 3 a.m., police said. A 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest. The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Another man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew. The person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. No one was in custody.

Chicago police are also on the hunt for three men who shot a senior citizen while he was sitting in his car early Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The 77-year old victim was apparently shot during an attempted robbery in the Galewood neighborhood's 6100 block of West North Avenue just after 3 a.m., police said. The victim was transported to Loyola University Medical Center and listed in fair condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

About an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in Fernwood on the South Side. The teen was walking through an alley about 2 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a car started shooting, Chicago police said. A citizen drove the boy to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand, police said. No arrests were reported.

On Friday night, another teen was shot, police said. A 17-year-old boy was wounded inside a North Lawndale home on the West Side. The teen was inside the home in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard about 7:40 p.m. when he was shot in the left arm, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence incidents across the city.

