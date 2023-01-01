Chicago shootings: Child among 21 shot, 5 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 21 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

Chicago police said two people were shot, one fatally, in a shootout at the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge in Ukrainian Village early Sunday morning. It all started when the suspect tried to force his way into the bar with a gun. Police said the victims fired back at the suspect, who took off after the shooting. The victims were both rushed to the hospital, where one of them died. So far, no one in in custody.

SATURDAY

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said. The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. A handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence where the shooting happened, but no arrests were made, police said. A person of interest is being questioned. No other injuries were reported.

A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, officials said. The suspects took cash from the register and fled, police said. No one was in custody.

Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood. About 2:05 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street when they were approached by a male suspect who began shouting before firing shots, Chicago police said. A 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was shot in the groin and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also in critical condition. The third man, 26, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY

Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud noise followed my gunshots, police said. The men, 23 and 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were made.

