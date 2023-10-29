A Chicago shooting at Navy Pier left a woman injured in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said.

Chicago shootings: At least 11 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 11 people have been shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man died after he was found shot early Saturday in a West Pullman parking lot on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fire at about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street found the man bleeding from gunshot wounds inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the left armpit and right thigh and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Just under an hour earlier, four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting as a crowd was leaving a gathering on the Northwest Side.

At about 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in critical condition, officials said.

A man, 19, was shot in his left ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

A second man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Stroger where he was listed in good condition.

A third man, 27, was shot in the right leg and left thigh and was also taken to Stroger where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Just minutes earlier, a 31-year-old woman was shot and wounded following a verbal altercation while on an evening cruise at Navy Pier, police said.

Witnesses said it happened around 12:20 a.m. as both the victim and the alleged shooter were getting off the boat in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue.

Following the argument, investigators said, the man was escorted off the vessel by security, but he returned moments later and fired multiple shots toward the ship. People visiting the pier described hearing the gunshots.

"As we were leaving, we heard four or five different shots. We didn't see anything, unfortunately," Brendan Bowler said.

A woman was shot in the left knee and was taken to an area hospital. It's unclear if she was the person arguing with the man earlier.

A spokesperson for Navy Pier said law enforcement was able to identify the shooter and his vehicle.

Hours later, a man was wounded in a shooting while walking on a sidewalk in River North.

Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand, wrist, left arm and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

