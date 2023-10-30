Chicago shootings: At least 35 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

Chicago police are questioning a suspect in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

CHICAGO -- At least 35 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said Monday morning.

Two people were also fatally stabbed, police said.

A suspect is in custody after allegedly wounding 15 people while shooting into a crowd at a gathering early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

The suspect allegedly fired shots into a crowd of people at about 1 a.m. in the 1200-block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said. He fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody nearby, police said. A handgun was recovered.

The victims' ages range from 26 to 53. Two of them, a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks and a 48-year-old man shot in the hip and both thighs, were listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police. The rest of the victims were listed in good condition at various hospitals, police said.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Hours later, a 61-year-old man was fatally shot on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 100-block of North Kilpatrick Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

The victim was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the back, police said.

Police said the man was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A bicyclist was fatally shot Saturday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 9:50 p.m., a man was riding a bike in the 6000-block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died due to his injuries, police said. His age or name wasn't immediately known.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a man died after he was found shot in a West Pullman parking lot.

Officers responding to a call of shots fire at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12000-block of South Halsted Street found the man bleeding from gunshot wounds inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the left armpit and right thigh and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Just under an hour earlier, four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting as a crowd was leaving a gathering on the Northwest Side.

At about 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000-block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in critical condition, officials said.

A man, 19, was shot in his left ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

A second man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Stroger where he was listed in good condition.

A third man, 27, was shot in the right leg and left thigh and was also taken to Stroger where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Just minutes earlier, a 31-year-old woman was shot and wounded following a verbal altercation while on an evening cruise at Navy Pier, police said.

Witnesses said it happened around 12:20 a.m. as both the victim and the alleged shooter were getting off the boat in the 600-block of East Grand Avenue.

Following the argument, investigators said, the man was escorted off the vessel by security, but he returned moments later and fired multiple shots toward the ship. People visiting the pier described hearing the gunshots.

"As we were leaving, we heard four or five different shots. We didn't see anything, unfortunately," Brendan Bowler said.

A woman was shot in the left knee and was taken to an area hospital. It's unclear if she was the person arguing with the man earlier.

A spokesperson for Navy Pier said law enforcement was able to identify the shooter and his vehicle.

Hours later, a man was wounded in a shooting while walking on a sidewalk in River North.

Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand, wrist, left arm and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)