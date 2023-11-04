Three men were fatally shot in Brighton Park early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Chicago shootings: At least 14 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 14 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Officers found two men in a red Dodge SUV and a third man on the ground near the car at about 1:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, police said.

The first man was shot in the head and the second suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The third man found outside the car had a gunshot wound to the back of his head. They were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the three men were all approximately 20 to 30 years old.

No one has been arrested, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Burnside on the Far South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1100 block of East 91st Street when he was shot in the chest by three suspects who fired into the home from outside, according to Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, Ahern said. His injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

No one was in custody.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)