Chicago shootings: At least 8 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least eight people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a Far South Side shooting Saturday afternoon.

He was shot in the chest and right arm at about 2:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Minutes earlier, a woman was critically wounded in a shooting after a fight Saturday afternoon inside an Englewood apartment.

At about 2:25 p.m., the woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm by a 26-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The younger woman had a valid firearm owner's identification card and concealed carry license.

She was taken into custody.

Hours earlier, two men were shot, one fatally, in Humboldt Park early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

They were sitting in a car at at about 3 a.m. when a blue car pulled up and fired shots at them in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, police said. One of the men, age 31, was shot multiple times and the other 32-year-old was shot in his leg and torso. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital.

Police said the 31-year-old was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, police said.

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Rogers Park Friday night, Chicago police said.

The man was in a car at around 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and a person fired multiple shots into the man's car, police said.

He was shot in the face and body and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to police. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, at least 39 people were shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.