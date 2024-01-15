Chicago shootings: At least 7 shot, 3 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least seven people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in McKinley Park.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 33rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and head and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His name hasn't been released.

No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, another man was fatally shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

At about 12:10 a.m., Adrian Molina, 18, was in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when he was shot in the neck and face, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

A Chicago police SWAT team was called after a gunman barricaded himself after killing a man Friday night in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers found man in his 20s around 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers found that the man had gotten into an argument with gunman who fled into a nearby home, police said.

The man barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a SWAT team to respond. The SWAT team remained on scene as of 11 p.m.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot while driving on the South Side early Sunday.

He after being shot, the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened after midnight near 40th Street and South Wabash Avenue, in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 33-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his back, police said.

Officers said a weapon was found at the scene. No one was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.

Last weekend, at least eight people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

