Chicago shootings: At least 12 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 12 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

He was near a street at about 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday in North Lawndale on the West Side.

At about 3:25 a.m., the man, 29, was found by officers with gunshot wounds to his body in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Hours later, a 42-year-old man was killed in an alleyway in Grand Crossing.

He was shot multiple times in the chest by an unknown person in the 7300 block of S. Dorchester Avenue at about 12:25 p.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

