Chicago shootings: At least 21 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 21 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A woman fatally shot a knife-wielding man early Sunday in Morgan Park inside a home on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. when a 41-year-old man who the woman knew approached her with a knife inside her home in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman then pulled out a gun and shot the man four times in his torso, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman wasn't injured and a handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said. Area detectives were investigating.

A shootout inside a Walgreens store in Old Town left two men injured late Saturday.

Just before midnight, a 26-year-old man was inside a business in the 1600 block of North Wells Street when a man he knew entered and pulled a firearm out after an argument, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old man also pulled out a gun and both opened fire, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the chest and refused medical attention. The other man, described in his late 20s, was shot in the chest, head and abdomen, officials said.

He went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. Area detectives were investigating.

A 13-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

He was near a street at about 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday in North Lawndale on the West Side.

At about 3:25 a.m., the man, 29, was found by officers with gunshot wounds to his body in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Hours later, a 42-year-old man was killed in an alleyway in Grand Crossing.

He was shot multiple times in the chest by an unknown person in the 7300 block of S. Dorchester Avenue at about 12:25 p.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Later Saturday afternoon, another man was shot to death in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The man, 43, was in a parking lot at about 2:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Odgen Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

