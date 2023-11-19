Chicago shootings: At least 8 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least eight people have been shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was walking at about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue when three people pulled up in a dark car and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and took himself to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Hours earlier, a man was shot during an armed robbery attempt in Gage Park.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was approached by a gunman who demanded the man's phone in the 2500 block of West 56th Street, Chicago police said.

A fight began and the man was shot in the leg, police said.

He was found inside a parked car and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a Friday night shooting in Roseland.

At about 10:35 p.m., two men, 26 and 37, were found shot in the first block of East 110th Street, Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The older man was shot in the neck and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 15 people were shot, five fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)