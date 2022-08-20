Chicago shootings: 20 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 20 people have been shot, one fatally, since Friday evening across Chicago.

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. At about 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. There was no one in custody.

In nonfatal attacks, at least five people were shot on city's South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near South Michigan Avenue and East 63rd Street at about 12:01 a.m., police said. A 40-year-old woman and two men in their 30s were shot multiple times in the body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Another man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also transported to St. Bernard in good condition. There were no other injuries reported and there is no one in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

Hours later, two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the city's North Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue at about 5 a.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were sitting inside of a vehicle when an unknown male approached them and fired shots. The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body, police said. The man, who was also shot, took her to St. Francis Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. He was listed in good condition at the same hospital. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.

Last weekend there were at least 44 people shot, including eight fatally, according to Chicago police

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.