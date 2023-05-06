Chicago shootings: Off-duty CPD officer among 7 shot, 3 fatally in weekend gun violence, police say

There was a Chicago police shooting early Saturday morning. An off-duty CPD officer was shot on Blackstone in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven people have been shot, including three homicides, in shootings across Chicago since 6 p.m. Friday. An off-duty Chicago police officer was among those killed.

The CPD officer died after being shot before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 8100-block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, police said. The officer was identified as 24-year-old Areanah Preston by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Two other homicides happened on Friday evening on the South Side in the Englewood and West Englewood neighborhoods.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 6000-block of South Carpenter Street, police said. There is currently no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating. No more information was immediately available.

Minutes later, a 27-year-old man was shot while loading groceries into his vehicle Friday evening, police said. The shooting took place just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000-block of South Ashland Avenue. Witnesses said an unknown man approached the victim and began shooting before fleeing on foot. Area detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

At least four more people have been shot and wounded in Chicago this weekend.

A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3500-block of West 13th Place, police said. The man, shot twice, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The woman, shot once, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Minutes later, another shooting happened in the 10-100-block of North Mason Avenue, police said. A 25-year-old man was grazed in the back by gunfire while sitting in a parked vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the mouth on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 1500-block of North Harding Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other information was immediately available.

