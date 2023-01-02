Chicago shootings: 30 shot, 8 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 30 people were shot, eight fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

SUNDAY

A 9-year-old boy has died after he was shot Sunday while inside a home on Chicago's South Side. The shooting happened in the 9400-block of S Wallace Street, according to police. The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition. Area 2 Detectives are investigating.

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk in Austin on the West Side. The 52-year-old was outside just before 4:20 p.m. in the 5000-block of West Superior Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. No arrests were reported. It was the fourth homicide of 2023 in Chicago.

One teen is dead and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city's South Side, Chicago police said. CPD responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1 p.m. in the 5600-block of South Praire in the city's Washington Park neighborhood, according to officials. When they arrived, police said they discovered a silver Kia with four people inside with gunshot wounds. Witnesses said another vehicle had pulled up alongside the Kia as they were driving northbound along Prairie and began firing several rounds at the occupants, police said. The driver of the Kia has died of his injuries, and the other three are being treated at nearby hospitals, police said. Police also said the victims' vehicle was stolen on Dec. 30. Multiple shell casings and a weapon were recovered at the scene. Area 1 Detectives are investigating.

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in West Town. They were shot inside a business about 1:30 a.m. in the 2100-block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. The first man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said. The other man was shot in the left calf and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No one was in custody.

Chicago police said two people were shot, one fatally, in a shootout at the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge in Ukrainian Village early Sunday morning. It all started when the suspect tried to force his way into the bar with a gun. Police said the victims fired back at the suspect, who took off after the shooting. The victims were both rushed to the hospital, where one of them died. So far, no one in in custody.

SATURDAY

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said. The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. A handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence where the shooting happened, but no arrests were made, police said. A person of interest is being questioned. No other injuries were reported.

A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700-block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, officials said. The suspects took cash from the register and fled, police said. No one was in custody.

Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood. About 2:05 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400-block of North Honore Street when they were approached by a male suspect who began shouting before firing shots, Chicago police said. A 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was shot in the groin and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also in critical condition. The third man, 26, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY

Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600-block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud noise followed my gunshots, police said. The men, 23 and 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were made.

