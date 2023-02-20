Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least eleven people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

Gary Winston, 45, was found lying on a sidewalk about 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1200-block of West 73rd Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in South Chicago on the South Side. The man, 35, was in the 7900-block of South Marquette Avenue about 2:55 p.m. when he was shot in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

Minutes later, a person was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood. The person, whose age wasn't known, was on the sidewalk in the 7800-block of South Phillips Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was shot multiple times during an argument that followed a traffic crash Friday night on the Near West Side. After the 23-year-old man's car collided with a red minivan around 11:30 p.m. he followed the van to a stoplight in the 1200-block of West Roosevelt Road, where he and the other driver got out of their vehicles and began arguing, police said. The driver of the van pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the man in the chest, back of the neck and right calf, police said. The wounded man then drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Last weekend, at least 22 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)