Chicago shootings: 17 shot, 2 killed in 4th of July weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 17 people have been shot, two fatally, in Fourth of July weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chicago Lawn. The four were standing on a sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone in a black Dodge Charger pulled up and an occupant opened fire, Chicago police said. A man, 23, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. Two other men, 24 and 27, were each shot in their leg and were hospitalized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, according to police. Another man, 58, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was struck by gunfire early Saturday in West Englewood. He was walking on a sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Honore Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was in good condition, according to police. No arrests were reported.

Around the same time, a man was shot multiple times during a fight in River North. A fight broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street and several gunshots were fired, according to Chicago police. A 26-year-old man was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. No one was in custody, but a handgun was found at the scene, police said.

Just over an hour later, two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The boys, 15 and 16, were walking on a sidewalk about 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of West 75th Street when someone in a gray truck drove up and began shooting, Chicago police said. The younger teen was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and the older boy was shot in the right arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Just under two hours later, a 85-year-old man was wounded during an attempted robbery in Chatham on the South Side. The man was in a vehicle about 4:35 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was approached by three males who demanded money, Chicago police said. One of the suspects fired a shot and struck the man in the thigh, police said. He went to Holy Cross Hospital before he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Chicago police said the suspects did not get away with any of the victim's money. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 29 people were shot, eight fatally, in shootings across Chicago, police said.

