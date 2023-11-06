Three people, including one teenager, were shot in the Gage Park neighborhood late Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Chicago shootings: At least 35 shot, 7 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 35 people have been shot, seven fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A child was shot and critically injured inside a South Side home on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 2000 block of West 68th Place just before 4 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl was inside a home when someone fired shots from outside, striking the child in her head, police said.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are questioning two people of interest, and a firearm was recovered on the scene.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

Earlier Sunday, a man was killed and another was wounded in an Englewood shooting, police said.

The two were shot while standing on a sidewalk around 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police.

One man, whose age has not been reported, was fatally shot in the head and the other, a 50-year-old, was in good condition after he was shot in the leg, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. No one is in custody, according to authorities.

A 29-year-old man was found dead in an alleyway around 1 a.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

He was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.

No one is in custody, police said.

Minutes later, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot while standing in another Washington Park alleyway, police said.

Someone in a black sedan shot the man in the back while he was in the alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East 59th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No one is in custody.

Three people, including one teenager, were shot in the Gage Park neighborhood late Saturday night, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy, 24-year-old man and 20-year-old women were standing in the street in the 5100 block of South Christiana Avenue when they were shot just after 11 p.m., police said.

The boy was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The man was grazed by a bullet on his abdomen and taken in good condition to Mt. Sinai. The woman, who was grazed by a bullet on her left leg, was also in good condition and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, according to police.

No one was in custody, police said.

Hours earlier, a motorcyclist was fatally shot Saturday afternoon on the South Side.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4900 block of South Honore Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him several times and causing him to crash into a parked car, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Earlier that day, three men were fatally shot in Brighton Park, police said.

Officers found two men in a red Dodge SUV and a third man on the ground near the car at about 1:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, police said.

The first man was shot in the head and the second suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The third man found outside the car had a gunshot wound to the back of his head. They were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the three men were all approximately 20 to 30 years old.

No one has been arrested, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Burnside.

At about 7:35 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1100 block of East 91st Street when he was shot in the chest by three suspects who fired into the home from outside, according to Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, Ahern said. His injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 34 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)