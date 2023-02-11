Chicago shootings: 5 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A man was critically hurt in a Chicago shooting and crash near 54th and Hoyne in Back of the Yards on the South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2:31 a.m., police said. A 23-year-old man was with an unknown male, who took out a gun and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The victim, shot in the body multiple times, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Chicago police are also investigating a Friday evening shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side. Officers said the 21-year-old driver was shot in the head. ABC7 was told he was traveling near 54th and Hoyne in Back of the Yards around 5:53 p.m. when someone on foot opened fire on him. He lost control of his vehicle and struck two parked cars before rolling over, police said. So, far no one is in custody. At last check, the driver was in critical condition. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

At least three more people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Last weekend, 20 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

