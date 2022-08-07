Chicago shootings: 47 shot, 6 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

A Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train at 79th Street in Chatham on the South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO -- At least 47 people have been wounded, six of them fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago.

The gunfire included fatalities in Loop and West Chatham parking lots and on a Red Line train in Chatham. Non-fatal attacks included two double shootings that injured four teenagers, according to Chicago police. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

A 29-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man was wounded in a shooting about 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the Loop. The men were standing in a parking lot in the 400-block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan opened gunfire, police said. The 29-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he died. The 23-year-old man was shot in the right leg and arm and taken to the same hospital. His condition was not available.

About five minutes earlier, a man was shot and killed in a South Side parking lot, Chicago police said. The man, 26 years old, was standing in a parking lot with several people in the West Chatham neighborhood's 200-block of West 87th Street at about 3:15 a.m. when shots were fired, police said. The victim was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

About a mile away and one hour earlier, a man was shot and killed on a CTA train car. The 29-year-old was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood when another man fired shots at about 2:05 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are searching for the killer. Red Line service was experiencing delays in both directions, but is now operating normally. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

CPD Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter announced additional CTA security at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

"It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Brown said of CTA violence. "No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of the CTA or in our neighborhoods."

Brown said the department will deploy more officers to the CTA starting Sunday. He declined to say how many officers will be deployed. Carter said the CTA is planning to bring back K9 security guard teams, adding that the transit authority will release more details about their return within the next week.

"This was a senseless act of violence that has no place in the city and especially not in the CTA," Carter said.

Later Saturday, about 5:13 a.m., a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck outside in the 4000-block of West Monroe Street. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Non-fatal attacks included two double shootings that injured four teenagers on the South Side. One of those shootings wounded a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in Washington Heights. They were walking on a sidewalk about 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 9100-block of South Carpenter Street when a person walked up to them and shot them, police said. One boy, 15, was shot in the abdomen and the other was struck in the leg. Both were transported to Jackson Park Hospital.

Earlier, about 10:15 p.m. Friday, two 17-year-old boys were shot on a sidewalk in the 3900-block of South King Drive in Bronzeville. One teen was shot in the buttocks and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, while the other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

At least 17 other people were injured in shootings since 6 p.m. Friday across Chicago.

Last weekend, 48 people were shot, five fatally, across Chicago.

