Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

A Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed at an Englewood stop sign on the city's South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO -- At least 11 people have been shot since Friday evening across Chicago, including two men fatally shot in their vehicles about three miles apart on the South Side.

A 38-year-old man was driving westbound about 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights when a man opened gunfire from a sidewalk, Chicago police said. The driver was shot multiple times and transported to Christ Hospital, where he died. No arrests were reported.

About a half-hour later, around 11:10 p.m., a 62-year-old man was fatally shot in Englewood. He was in a vehicle at a stop sign in the 800 block of West 71st Street when he was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

Early Saturday, a man was found shot to death in North Lawndale. The man, 19, was located with a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:17 a.m. outside in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were reported.

In non-fatal attacks, a teenage girl and two other people were injured in a shooting about 9 p.m. in East Garfield Park. The 17-year-old, a 20-year-old woman and a man, 21, were in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside a black car fired shots, police said. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The woman was struck in the face and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the body. Both were transported to the same hospital in fair condition. No arrests were made.

About 5:05 a.m. Saturday, a woman was shot inside a vehicle on the Near North Side. The woman, 19, was in the 100 block of West Ohio Street when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. She was shot in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. No one was arrested.

At least four other people have been injured, two critically, by gunfire since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago, according to police.

Last weekend, at least 58 people were shot in Chicago, eight of them fatally.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)