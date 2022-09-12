Chicago shootings: 30 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

According to recent Chicago police reports, there have been at least 10 minors shot in the city this month.

CHICAGO -- At least 30 people have been shot, five fatally, in shootings across Chicago since Friday night, police said.

After being struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, a man tried to run but was gunned down by an occupant of the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, police said. The man, 22, started running after the crash as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest. He later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man was found shot to death Friday night inside Washington Park on the South Side. The man, 45, was discovered in the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest around 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Two men were shot, one fatally, near a CTA Red Line stop on the Near South Side early Saturday morning, police said. Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop, when someone fired shots around 2:14 a.m., according to police. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another man, whose age was unknown, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back and face. No one is in custody.

A person was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. The person was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody.

A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a West Pullman home on the Far South Side. The man, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. He was pronounced at the scene and hasn't been identified.

In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago Lawn - the fourth minor wounded by gunfire in less than six hours on the South Side. About 7:45 p.m., the boy was in the 8400 block of South Parnell Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen and leg, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Another boy, 14, was wounded in a drive-by shooting around 7:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 70th Street, police said. He was hit in the side and buttocks and was taken to Comer in good condition.

A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded after she was shot in the face in Gresham Sunday. The girl was inside a residence in the 1200-block of W. 81st Street just before 5 p.m. when she was struck in the face by gunfire, according to Chicago police. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A 13-year-old old boy was shot while allegedly breaking into a vehicle Sunday in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood, according to police. The teen was allegedly seen breaking into a Kia just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3700-block of S. Langley Avenue when he was confronted by the owner, police said. The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg. The teen was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and the vehicle's owner was taken in by police for questioning, officials said. A weapon was recovered from both the 13-year-old and the vehicle's owner, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

