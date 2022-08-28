Chicago shootings: 20 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence across city, police say

A woman was hurt in a Red Line shooting near the CTA State and Lake Street train station in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO -- At least 20 people were shot, seven fatally, in Chicago shootings since Friday evening.

About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700-block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Two hours earlier, Randal Wilson, 65, was standing near the front of a residence about 7:20 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 400-block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death while on a front porch of a residence in Chatham on the South Side. A resident of the home found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head after hearing "a loud disturbance" from outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 500-block of West 87th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 26-year-old man was found dead a little more than an hour later in Bridgeport. He was found about 2:50 a.m. in the 2900-block of South Poplar Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. Circumstances of the incident were unknown, but detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

Saturday evening, two men were fatally shot in South Chicago on the South Side. About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300-block of South Paxton Avenue. Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

A woman was shot just after midnight Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. The 30-year-old was on the train about 12:10 a.m. in the 100-block of North State Street when a "verbal confrontation" began and someone opened fire, police said. She was shot once in the knee, but her condition was not available.

The incident marks the fifth shooting on the Red Line so far this year, according to ABC7 data. It is the second Red Line shooting this month. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Last weekend 34 people were shot, three fatally.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

