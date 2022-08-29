Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence across city, police say

A woman was hurt in a Red Line shooting near the CTA State and Lake Street train station in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO -- At least 31 people were shot, eight fatally, in Chicago shootings since Friday evening.

About 9:20 p.m. Friday, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700-block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Two hours earlier, Randal Wilson, 65, was standing near the front of a residence about 7:20 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 400-block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death while on a front porch of a residence in Chatham on the South Side. A resident of the home found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head after hearing "a loud disturbance" from outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 500-block of West 87th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 26-year-old man was found dead a little more than an hour later in Bridgeport. He was found about 2:50 a.m. in the 2900-block of South Poplar Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. Circumstances of the incident were unknown, but detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

Saturday evening, two men were fatally shot in South Chicago on the South Side. About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300-block of South Paxton Avenue. Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

A person was found fatally shot early Sunday in South Austin on the West Side. About 2:05 a.m., the person was found by officers in the 4900 block of West Superior Street with a gunshot wound to his neck, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition, but later died, police said. A weapon was recovered. No one was in custody.

In nonfatal attacks, a woman was shot just after midnight Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. The 30-year-old was on the train about 12:10 a.m. in the 100-block of North State Street when a "verbal confrontation" began and someone opened fire, police said. She was shot once in the knee, but her condition was not available.

The incident marks the fifth shooting on the Red Line so far this year, according to ABC7 data. It is the second Red Line shooting this month. Police did not immediately provide further information.

A 5-year-old boy and a man were shot and critically injured on the city's North Side Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7600 block of North Paulina Street at about 5:02 p.m., police said. The victims were traveling in a vehicle when a black Hyundai drove alongside them and someone inside fired shots. The child was shot in the head and another victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the left hand and shoulder, police said. The boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in critical condition and the man was transported to St. Francis Hospital, also in critical condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.

Last weekend 34 people were shot, three fatally.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)