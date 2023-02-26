Chicago shootings: At least 9 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

An Ashburn, Chicago shooting left a teen shot and killed and a woman injured in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least nine people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A man was found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The 22-year-old man, shot in the head and chest, was found in the Douglas Park neighborhood at about 2:14 a.m., police said. His body was on the street, between two vehicles in the 2700 block of West 18th Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

On Saturday night, a teen boy was fatally shot and a woman was injured on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the Ashburn neighborhood's 3400 block of West 79th Street, police said. The victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman, were standing in an alley after leaving a party when someone fired shots. The teen, shot in the head, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman, shot in the leg, was transported to the same hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A woman is also dead following a shooting in Grand Crossing earlier Saturday, police said. The woman, 46, was standing on the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when a black sedan approached and someone fired shots at her, according to Chicago police. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

In nonfatal shootings, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Rogers Park. At about 3:35 p.m., the teenager was standing in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue when someone approached him and began shooting, Chicago police said. He was shot once in the leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was stabilized and transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital. No arrests have been reported.

Last weekend, at least 11 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.