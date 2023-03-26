A Little Village, Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed. A police officer was injured while responding to the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people have been shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A man was killed in a Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue at about 2 a.m. A 25-year-old man was driving southbound on Sawyer Avenue when someone fired into his vehicle.

The officers who responded to the scene were met by an unruly group of people. Someone threw an object at the officers, striking one on the head, before fleeing the scene. The Chicago Fire Department transported the officer to a hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area four detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a man was found shot to death on Chicago's West Side, police said. A 32-year-old man, shot in the chest, was found in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 3000 block of West Madison Street at about 5:52 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

In nonfatal shootings, a teen boy was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting on the city's South Side, police said. A 15-year-old boy was in an alley in the West Englewood neighborhood's 7100 block of South Wood Street at about 4:46 p.m. when someone shot him.

The victim, shot in the groin, was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police said at least eight more people were shot in Chicago this weekend.

Last weekend, at least 18 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across the city.

