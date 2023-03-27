Chicago shootings: 12 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 12 people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence over the weekend across Chicago.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday while driving in Little Village. The 25-year-old was driving south about 2 a.m. in the 2200-block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone shot at his car, hitting him in the body, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said. An "unruly group" of people interacted with responding officers at the scene, police said. One person threw an object at police and struck one officer in the head. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in good condition. The group dispersed as more officers were called to the scene, police said.

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 5:50 a.m., a 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 3200 block of West Madison Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name had not been released as of Sunday morning.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to his groin about 5 p.m. in 7100 block of South Wood Street, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday night on the Near West Side. The men were in a courtyard about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 13th Street when a gunman approached them and opened fire, police said. One man, 40, was shot in the back and abdomen and was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The other man, in his 60s, was shot in both legs and declined medical attention.

