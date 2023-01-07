Chicago shootings: At least 6 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least six people have been shot, one fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A man was fatally shot inside an Englewood home Friday night. The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.

Minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in North Lawndale. Chicago police said the teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the wrist about 9:40 p.m. while in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard. No other details were given. No one was reported in custody.

Hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was traveling inside a car in the 400 block of East 71st Street when someone shot him in the chest about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody

Another teenage boy was shot Saturday morning while riding in a car on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old was a passenger while traveling about 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue when someone in a black sedan pulled alongside their car and opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.

Hours later, two people were shot in Austin on the West Side. Two men, 23 and 43, were outside about 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue when they were shot, Chicago police said. The younger man was shot in the foot, and the older man was shot in the left leg, police said. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, eight fatally, in shootings across Chicago, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)