Chicago shootings:11 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was killed and at least 10 others were wounded in shootings to start the weekend across Chicago.

Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home at about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600-block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 14-year-old boy was shot about a half-hour later in North Lawndale on the West Side. Just before 9:40 p.m., the boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the wrist while in the 900-block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting about three hours earlier in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The boy was traveling in a car at about 6:20 p.m. in the 400-block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A third teenage boy was in good condition after being shot early Saturday on the West Side. The boy, 15, was a passenger of a car traveling at about 4 a.m. in the 400-block of South Western Avenue when someone in a black sedan pulled up and an occupant started shooting, police said. The boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)