Two 2-year-olds shot hours apart on North, South sides: Chicago police

Two toddlers were injured in Chicago shootings Sunday in Rogers Park and Gresham, according to CPD.

CHICAGO -- Two 2-year-olds were wounded in separate shootings hours apart Sunday evening on the North and South Sides.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 2-year-old girl found a gun in the 1500-block of West Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park and accidentally discharged it, striking herself in the right hand, police said.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was playing in a bedroom with a known male in the 7900-block of South Hermitage Avenue in Gresham when a gun was discharged, police said.

He was struck in the hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

