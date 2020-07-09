Chicago shootings leave 9 hurt Wednesday

CHICAGO -- Nine people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.on the West Side.He was riding in a vehicle with two family members about 10 p.m. in the 1100-block of South Albany Avenue when a black SUV pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire at a group standing on the corner, Chicago police said.A stray bullet grazed the baby on the ankle, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.The day's most recent shooting wounded a 50-year-old man was in Gresham on the South Side.About 10:20 p.m. he was driving in the 8700-block of South Laflin Street, when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.He drove himself to a fire station in the 1700-block of West 95th Street, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.The man told officers he did not see the shooter or where shots came from, police said.About 30 minutes prior, a man was shot while driving through Washington Heights on the South Side.He was traveling about 9:43 p.m. in the 9900-block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire, police said.The 29-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.Two men were shot during a fight in West Englewood on the South Side.The men, 21 and 22, got into a fight with another person about 7:30 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Honore Street, police said. The other person pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking them both.The 22-year-old was hit in the neck and thigh, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was in critical condition.The younger man was shot in the leg and arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.A man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.He was traveling in a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 700-block of South Cicero Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.The 22-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.He was sitting in a vehicle about 9:25 a.m. in the 1000-block of West 72nd Street when someone fired shots from outside, police said.He was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.The day's first reported shooting left two men in critical condition they were shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.About 3:05 a.m. the men, 38 and 41, were sitting in a vehicle in the 4000-block of South Kedzie Avenue, when a silver sedan approached and someone opened fire, police said.The 38-year-old was struck once in the right temple and four times in the right shoulder, police said. The 41-year-old was struck in the right elbow, chest and left side of the neck.They both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.Eleven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.