Chicago's top cop addresses violent weekend amid calls to defund police

For Chicago Superintendent David Brown, the violence is highly frustrating and disappointing. He said gangs, guns and drugs are to blame, but offered no details on specific conflicts.
"There are too many violent offenders not in jail or on electronic monitoring which no one is really monitoring," Brown said.
Brown did not explain why violent offenders are on the streets and who is dropping the ball when it comes to electronic monitoring.
With homicides approaching 300, Brown's goal of 300 homicides or less per year in Chicago has some asking whether he may have underestimated the job.
"If I thought it was an easy job I would not have applied," Brown said.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended hiring him.
"I think David Brown is a great leader," Lightfoot said. "I think he'd dug in and really understands the department well."
The violent weekend comes on the heels of a national movement to defund police. Alderman Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) supports disinvestment.
"We need to put more money in social services and community organizations who a actually do the work," Taylor said.
Taylor believes it can be done without sacrificing safety, and Brown agrees the police can't fight violence alone. He said this past week was especially challenging for his officers, who have been dealing with a lot of criticism.
"We've worked our officers 12-hour shifts without off days for several of the last 20 days," Brown said. "And to be quite honest, they are human and they are tired."
Despite the stress they are under, Supt. Brown said his officers will continue to work hard. He said if the violence continues, the department will change strategies if need be.