8 families of Chicago violence victims to gather to call for calm days after 8-year-old girl's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight families of gun violence victims will gather in Chicago Tuesday morning to call for calm.State Rep. La Shawn Ford is organizing the event at the Thompson Center just days after an 8-year-old girl was gunned down in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.Police said they have strong leads in their investigation into the murder of Melissa Ortega, but her grieving mother can't stop talking about how special her daughter was.Ortega was hit by a stray bullet over the weekend while she was crossing the street in broad daylight with her mother.Police said Monday they're making progress in tracking down the gunman."The information we have is very delicate. We do have people cooperating, and we have very strong leads," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a press conference.But Ortega's mother is heartbroken, saying the gunman took her whole life away, the most beautiful part of it.While Ortega's family will not be in the group with state Rep. Ford at the Thompson Center Tuesday morning, eight other families will, many dealing with the loss of children.Ford hopes to listen to their stories to shed some light on Chicago violence.He said he will push for peace and calm in the city.Among the families attending will be that of 7-year-old, who was fatally shot last year in a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago.The meeting will get underway at 10:30 a.m.