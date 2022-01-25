chicago violence

8 families of Chicago violence victims to gather to call for calm days after 8-year-old girl's death

State Rep. La Shawn Ford organizing meeting
By
EMBED <>More Videos

8 families of Chicago gun violence victims to gather to call for calm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight families of gun violence victims will gather in Chicago Tuesday morning to call for calm.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford is organizing the event at the Thompson Center just days after an 8-year-old girl was gunned down in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Police said they have strong leads in their investigation into the murder of Melissa Ortega, but her grieving mother can't stop talking about how special her daughter was.

Ortega was hit by a stray bullet over the weekend while she was crossing the street in broad daylight with her mother.

Police said Monday they're making progress in tracking down the gunman.

RELATED: 'American violence' took life of 8-year-old girl months after moving to Chicago from Mexico: family

"The information we have is very delicate. We do have people cooperating, and we have very strong leads," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a press conference.

But Ortega's mother is heartbroken, saying the gunman took her whole life away, the most beautiful part of it.

While Ortega's family will not be in the group with state Rep. Ford at the Thompson Center Tuesday morning, eight other families will, many dealing with the loss of children.

Ford hopes to listen to their stories to shed some light on Chicago violence.

He said he will push for peace and calm in the city.

Among the families attending will be that of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was fatally shot last year in a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago.

The meeting will get underway at 10:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violencechild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
Girl, 8, killed in shooting caught in gang crossfire, police say
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
19 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet ID'd: ME
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper, wife ID'd after found dead inside parked car: police
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
3 hurt in suburban sports bar shooting: Rolling Meadows police
Cold snap moves into Chicago area with -20 wind chills forecast
Family continues to seek new leads in unsolved Naperville murder
US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia concerns
Show More
Woman, 81, dies after Stony Island Park house fire, CPD and CFD say
Girl, 8, killed in shooting caught in gang crossfire, police say
Highland Park city council extends proof of vaccination mandate
Chicago Weather: Bitterly cold Tuesday
What to know about stock market's recent ups and downs
More TOP STORIES News