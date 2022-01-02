Chicago shootings: 24 shot, 4 fatally, in New Year's weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said 24 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend violence across the city.A man was fatally shot Friday night in Gresham on the South Side. Anthony Watkins, 18, was walking in the 7900-block of South Parnell Avenue about 8:10 p.m. when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.In the city's first fatal shooting of the year, a man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. About 5:25 a.m., the man, 22, was found with a gunshot wound to his back in an alley in the 6000-block of South Bishop Street, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.A few hours later, a person was found shot to death in Humboldt Park on the West Side. Just before 9 a.m., a female, whose age was unknown, was found in an alley in the 1000-block of North Hamlin Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in Little Village on the West Side. About 4:50 a.m., the man, about 40, was found in the 2400-block of South Trumbull Avenue with a gunshot wound to his face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.In nonfatal attacks, one person was in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night at the Congress Hotel in South Loop. The girl was at the hotel in the 500-block of South Michigan Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when she was shot three times in her leg, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.A second teen, a 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. About 9:30 p.m., he was on the sidewalk in the 1000-block of North Lawndale Avenue, when he was shot in the left arm and leg, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger hospital, where he is in fair condition, police said.Two people were shot Sunday morning in Washington Park on the South Side. About 10 a.m., a man and woman were outside in the 5100-block of South Indiana Avenue when they were struck by gunfire coming from an unknown vehicle, police said. The man, 22, was shot in his back and forearm, and the woman, 46, was struck in her back, officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.Later that day, a man and woman, 27 and 26, were in a parked car in the 4700-block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in an unknown car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the arm, while the woman in the face, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the woman was in critical condition, and the man in good condition, police said.There were 22 shot, two fatally,in Chicago.