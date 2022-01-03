Chicago shootings: 26 shot, 4 fatally, in New Year's weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said 26 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend violence across the city.was fatally shot Sunday night while sitting on a bed in a home in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was on the bed with other people in a back room in the 5500-block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun about 11:25 p.m., striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, police said. Police did not say whether the shooting was accidental.Also Sunday night, a man was shot and killed in South Austin on the West Side. The man, 20, was standing in the street in the 5200-block of West Van Buren Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire about 11:15 p.m., striking him in the neck and back, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.A man was fatally shot Friday night in Gresham on the South Side. Anthony Watkins, 18, was walking in the 7900-block of South Parnell Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire about 8:10 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner's office. He was pronounced dead at Saint Bernard Hospital, police said.In the city's first fatal shooting of the year, a man was found dead Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 22, was found with a gunshot wound to his back in an alley in the 6000-block of South Bishop Street about 5:25 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.A few hours later, a person was found shot to death in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The victim, a female whose age has not been released, was found just before 9 a.m. in an alley in the 1000-block of North Hamlin Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in Little Village on the West Side. The man, about 40, was found in the 2400-block of South Trumbull Avenue with a gunshot wound to his face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet.A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night at thein South Loop. The girl was at the hotel in the 500-block of South Michigan Avenue when she was shot three times in the leg about 10:30 p.m., police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. He was on the sidewalk in the 1000-block of North Lawndale Avenue, when he was shot in the left arm and leg about 9:30 p.m.,, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger in fair condition, police said.Two people were shot Sunday morning in Washington Park on the South Side. The man and woman were outside in the 5100-block of South Indiana Avenue when they were struck by gunfire from a car about 10 a.m., police said. The man, 22, was shot in the back and forearm, and the woman, 46, was struck in the back, officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.Later in the day, a man and a woman, 27 and 26, were in a parked car in the 4700-block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the arm and the woman in the face, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the woman was in critical condition and the man in good condition, police said.There were 22 shot, two fatally,in Chicago.