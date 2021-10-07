Chicago violence: Alderman hosting special public meeting with CPD after North Center shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side alderman is hosting a special meeting to address recent gun violence in and around the North Center neighborhood.Chicago Alderman Matt Martin is hosting a Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy, or CAPS, meeting Tuesday to address the recent gun violence in the 47th Ward.This comes after a series of shootings this week in the city's North Center and West Lakeview communities."I recognize just how unsettling it is that, over the last several days, our community has endured repeated incidents of gun violence. Like many of you, I have young children and want to ensure that they are safe and comfortable wherever they go, both within and outside of our neighborhood. I know that moments like this cause fear and create a justified sense of urgency to see these problems solved immediately. We all want to move swiftly to help ensure this type of violence stops immediately," Martin said in a message to residents.A 21-year-old man was critically hurtin a shooting in North Center. This was the third shooting to take place in that area in the last few days.On Monday night, awas fatally shot in the same area, according to police.Early Sunday morning, 37-year-oldwas killed in a hit-and-run in North Center following a reported shooting nearby, CPD said.This will be a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visitto register.