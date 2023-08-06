Chicago shootings: 23 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence across city, CPD says

There was a Chicago shooting Saturday night. CPD said a suspect shot an 8-year-old girl on Long Avenue in Portage Park.

Chicago police involved in 1 of the incidents

CHICAGO -- At least 23 people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend.

Sunday

A man was shot and killed in Douglas Sunday morning, police said.

Jeremy Jacobs, 19, was in an argument with someone inside a building in the 2900-block of South State Street when the person fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

A man was fatally shot in West Pullman early Sunday morning, police said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was in the 12100-block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

A man is dead and another wounded after they were both shot in the city's East Side neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

Police found the men, 18 and 20, in the 10400-block of South Avenue N around 12:15 a.m. The older man suffered seven gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Saturday

An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed, and the suspected gunman was critically injured in a shooting and ensuing struggle on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

CPD said a male suspect known to police walked up to a group of people in the 3500-block of North Long Avenue in the city's Portage Park neighborhood about 9:40 p.m., and shot the girl in the head.

Someone on the scene attempted to disarm the suspect, and the suspect was shot in the face in the struggle, police said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later, police said.

The suspect was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

It's not yet known why the girl was targeted.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

A weapon and suspected narcotics were recovered Saturday, after a shootout between a man and Chicago police in the city's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

CPD officers were conducting a narcotics investigation about 6:45 p.m. near 2400 E. 72nd St. when the suspect fled on foot, police said in a news release.

The officers followed the suspect, and the suspect turned and shot at police, CPD said.

An officer returned fire, hitting the suspect on the left side of the body.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m. in the 2700-block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

